Williamson Co. sheriff: More than $2,000 worth of fake amusement park tickets collected

The Williamson County, Illinois sheriff is alerting the public to a "scam" involving amusement park tickets.

The sheriff's office is investigating a complaint of fake tickets to the Holiday World amusement park. The tickets were believed to be bought in the Williamson County area over online marketplaces like Facebook swap sites and sales sites.

According to Sheriff Bennie Vick, the tickets appear to be authentic and they were discovered to be fake until they were presented to staff at Holiday World.

He said more than $2,000 worth of fake tickets from the Williamson County area was collected by Holiday World staff.

He said everyone should be cautious when using any online swap sites, especially when shopping for tickets to an amusement park or any other kind of ticket that may be easily faked.

