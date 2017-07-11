Health officials react to FDA opioid drug recall

The opioid epidemic in the United States is a battle government officials are hoping to get the upper hand on.

In doing so, the Food and Drug Administration has suggested the maker of the drug Opana pull their product from the consumer market.

Opana is the common name of the drug Oxymorphone, which is in the family of the drug Morphine.

Grady Yount, a Pharmacy Director at Saint Francis Medical Center, said a drug recall of this magnitude is very uncommon.

He added that this drug can be dangerous if it is misused.

"This one is different in that there's no issue with the drug manufacturer wise and it's effective for the patients who need it," said Yount. "The problem is it has a very high abuse potential"

Yount said that some people were converting the drug into a liquid and injecting it through needles.

He said the fact that the drug is more potent than morphine makes it a big health issue.

