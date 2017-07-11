Tanner Walton heads to National Optimist golf tournament

It's not every day you get to play on a PGA golf course.

For Jackson high school junior Tanner Walton, he's about to get that chance.

Tanner qualified for the National Optimist golf tournament down in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I just try to stay calm, I don't try to think about it too much, just have fun," Tanner said with a grin.

The tournament is being played on the PGA National course and Tanner could not be more excited about it.

"It's a fun golf course," Tanner said. "You get to see them play on the PGA tour. The Bear trap down there, pretty tough three holes that you run into and I'm pretty excited to go down there and play that course."

The tournament is being held July 30th through August 2nd.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.