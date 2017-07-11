KYTC: Settlement of more than $3,000,000 reached in Eggners Ferry incident

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a settlement agreement was reached in connection to an incident at the Eggners Ferry.

KYTC officials said the settlement was reached in February of 2017.

The Foss Maritime Company agreed to pay KYTC $3,375,000 for the incident.

A 322-foot span of the bridge was ripped away. when an 8,400 ton cargo vessel carrying parts for NASA crashed into the 80-year-old bridge on the evening of January 26, 2012.

A dive team examined three piers of the U.S. 68/KY 80 bridge over Kentucky Lake Tuesday to detect any critical shifting of the pier substructure.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.