1 dead after car vs. pedestrian crash in Harrisburg, IL

A Harrisburg, Illinois man is dead following a crash in Harrisburg on Monday night on July 10.

At 9:43 p.m., Saline County Central Dispatch got a 911 call reporting a car versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of East Sloan Street and South Commercial Street.

According to officers, Harrisburg Police officers and Saline County EMS were dispatched to the scene and found a man laying in the roadway, unresponsive.

The 53-year-old male from Harrisburg, Illinois was transferred to an Air Evac Helicopter and was flown to an Indiana hospital. The male was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said his name is not being released pending notification of family. After an investigation, police found that the man entered the roadway and was hit by a motorist. The incident is being re-constructed by the Illinois State Police and no further information is available.

The Harrisburg Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident.

The accident is still under investigation and no arrests/charges have been made at this time.

