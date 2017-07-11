Sikeston, MO woman wins $100,000 in lottery

A Sikeston, Missouri woman had a lucky break while on vacation. She won $100,000 from a lottery ticket.

Lauren Poole, 42, followed the suggestion of a convenience store clerk and bought a Missouri Lottery “$1,000 Frenzy” Scratchers ticket. Poole is glad she listened to that advice. It led to her $100,000 win.

“I have won $500 and $1,000 on other Scratchers tickets, but the clerk at the store talked me into spending a little more on the $10 ‘$1,000 Frenzy’ ticket,” she said. “That was some good advice.”

The ticket was bought just before Poole headed to Colorado, on Saturday, June 17. She didn’t scratch it until she was out of state.

“I was on a family vacation headed towards Colorado, and I scratched it while we were traveling in the RV,” Poole said. “I kept the ticket in my purse all week and had to keep checking my purse the whole vacation to make sure it was still there.”

Poole purchased her winning ticket at Break Time, 420 N. Main St., in Sikeston.

She said she plans on using her winnings to purchase a car and invest.

Poole's advice to lottery players? “Listen to your store clerk.”

“$1,000 Frenzy” is a $10 ticket that has a top prize of $1 million. There are two top prizes left in the game.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.