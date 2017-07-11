Senior fair bringing together health screenings, state services, insurance information

Local seniors can get a health checkup and learn what state benefits are available to them at the upcoming senior fair at the Carbondale Civic Center Thursday, July 20.

The fair, sponsored by Sen. Paul Schimpf, Rep. Terri Bryant, and Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will run from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

More than 50 area vendors will be on hand to provide information and demonstrations on important quality-of-life issues.

Local healthcare organizations will be providing blood pressure screenings, blood sugar and cholesterol screenings, oral health education, grip strength tests, and a wellness screening that includes a trigger point chair massage.

Representatives from several state agencies will also be on hand to provide information on prescription and insurance programs, veterans’ benefits, amplified telephones and many other programs.

The Illinois Treasurer’s Office will also have the I-Cash database available for interested residents to look for unclaimed checks or property.

For more information about the event, please contact Sen. Schimpf and Rep. Bryant's Office at 618-684-1100.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.