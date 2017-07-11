Police identify woman accused of theft at Cape Splash

Police in Cape Girardeau have identified a woman they believe was involved in a felony theft at Cape Splash on June 30.

On July 11, the department put out a call for help to identify the woman. Investigators said tips started pouring in.

According to Penny Williams, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Division manager, they have been proactive at Cape Splash with more security and the addition of more cameras this season.

She said one popular item is cell phones. They need to be kept secure while people are out having fun.

Cape Splash offers lockers with locks on them for people to secure their items.

Williams encouraged people to take advantage of these lockers to ensure that items are not lost or stolen and people can focus on having fun.

Cape Girardeau Police suggests leaving your valuable items out of the water park if at all possible.

"If you don't have to have valuables when you go in the water park, leave them at home. Leave them in the car where nobody can see them - I leave my stuff at home just because I don't have to worry about where it is, I don't have to keep track of it," said Sergeant Schmidt. "You can have fun without worrying about somebody stealing your property."

