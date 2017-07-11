Minor injuries reported after apartment fire in Paducah

Several families in Paducah have been displaced after a fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the apartments at Elmwood Court just after 9 a.m. on July 11.

According to Pam Spencer with the city of Paducah, all five City of Paducah fire stations, including two off-duty crews, responded to the fire.

The building at 2309 S. 25th Street has extensive fire damage. Investigators said it cannot be occupied right now.

Each of the five apartments in the building was leased.

The building behind it has smoke damage. We're told the people that live in that building will be able to return.

Spencer said that a couple of people reported minor injuries as a result of the fire. A Paducah police officer was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping the families affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

