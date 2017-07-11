'The Foreigner' will closeout the 2016-17 Center Stage season

Three Rivers Community College’s Center Stage will end the 2016-17 season with the comedy “The Foreigner” from Larry Shue.

Performances will be held in the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m., July 20-22, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

“’The Foreigner’ is a great closeout to the Center Stage season and one of the funniest shows Center Stage has ever done,” said Tim Thompson, Director of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center. “It’s a delightful farce, and our cast is playing it to the hilt.”

In this side-splitting comedy, the very shy Charlie goes to a fishing lodge with his friend Froggy.

Froggy is trying to help his friend by telling everyone that Charlie is a foreigner and cannot speak a lick of English.

The other lodgers start to reveal their innermost thoughts to a man they think can’t understand what they’re saying and things go hilariously awry from there.

Charlie must think fast and find his voice before everything comes crashing down after he finds himself in possession of the town’s biggest secrets.

“The Foreigner” is full of zany jokes and combined with a lesson about friendship and tolerance.

If you would like further information on “The Foreigner” or other performances coming to the Tinnin Fine Arts Center, please visit this website.

