Paducah woman facing drug charges after traffic stop.

A Paducah, Kentucky woman is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on Tuesday, July 11.

On Tuesday around 2 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Nissan Altima at the intersection of 8th Street & H.C. Mathis Drive.

The driver, identified as Julie D. Jacobs, 32, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of McCracken County District Court.

During the investigation, deputies searched Jacobs' vehicle. Two baggies of suspected methamphetamine were located along with three methamphetamine smoking pipes.

She was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Jacobs is charged with the following:

Possession of Controlled Substance / 1st Degree / 2nd Offense / Methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia / Buy-Possess

Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance / 1st Offense

Failure to Register Transfer Motor Vehicle

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

No Registration Receipt

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.