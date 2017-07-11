Humane Society issues hot weather warning

With high temperatures and increased humidity levels, the Humane Society advises pet owners to consider the safety and well-being of their animals.

Never leave your pet in a car. Even with the windows cracked, the heat inside the vehicle can be deadly.

Consider the phrase: "70 degrees and over, don't take Rover!"

Keep your dogs and cats inside the house if possible. If a pet must be outside, make sure there's access to shade and fresh water.

If you see an animal in distress in an unattended vehicle, call your local authorities. You can also contact the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

