Five things you need to know on 7/11

It's Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a hot humid day across the Heartland. It will be will be mostly sunny and hotter than yesterday, with temps once again in the 90s. It A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for rain and thunderstorms increases as the week goes on.

Making headlines:

16 dead in Marine C-130 crash in Mississippi: Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi yesterday, according to authorities at the crash site.

Mt. Vernon man charged with first degree murder in connection to deadly shooting: The Jefferson County Coroner identified a man who was shot and killed in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, July 8. According to Coroner Roger Hayse, Carlos Johnson, 20, of Mt. Vernon, died of a gunshot wound.Roderick S. Oats, Jr., 18, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

White House criticizes Russia sanctions stalled in House: A new package of economic sanctions on Russia and Iran unacceptably constrains the president's authority, the White House says, as Democrats complain that the Trump administration is trying to weaken the penalties.

Crews resume search for 2 people in Mississippi River near Grand Tower, IL: Search crews resumed their search yesterday for two people who went missing in the Mississippi River near the Grand Tower boat dock on Sunday, July 9. Crews are using sonar and a helicopter to search the area. According to family, David E. Totten, 50, and Paul Johnson, 13, are cousins. Both are from Du Quoin.

Trump Jr. admits he wanted info on Clinton from Russian: A meeting between President Donald Trump's eldest son and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign occurred at the behest of a Moscow-based singer with family ties to Trump's businesses, according to a participant in the talks. Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged Monday he made time for the meeting hoping to get information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

