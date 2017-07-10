Gov. Greitens signs bill changing law for first responders

Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill Tuesday morning which changes the laws for first responders and how they can respond in certain emergency situations.

Greitens signed SB 503 on Tuesday, July 11 at 9:45 a.m. The new law will allow emergency personnel to legally respond to people who have certain medical conditions when before they couldn't.

The bill reads that "no emergency medical technician shall be liable, if acting in good faith and without gross negligence, for the administration of a patient’s personal medication when deemed necessary."

The law will also give first responders greater access to programs and resources, as well as allowing regional medical directors to provide medical direction by telecommunication.

Before the signing of SB 503, first responders and emergency personnel legally couldn't do anything for people who needed their personal medications.

Missouri is the first state in the country to change this law.

This really matters if a patient suffers from a disease where special care is required like diabetes or hemophilia.

The bill also gives EMS medical directors the right to give EMT’s medical direction for special situations over the phone. But, it only applies if you have the medicine with you and are able to give the EMT’s specific instructions.

