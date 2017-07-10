2 taken to hospital after 4 vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY

A crash on Monday, July 10 involved four vehicles on 5250 Highway 60 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m.

During the investigation police found that Westley Brunn,28, of Paducah was operating his 2011 Chevy Cruze east bound on HWY 60 when he struck the rear end of Timothy Morton, 49, of Murray and his passenger James Shutt, 51, of Hickory.

Morton was operating a 2014 Ford Focus.

According to police, this caused Morton to rear end a 2010 Chevy Impala driven by Charles Luciano, 61, of Paducah. Luciano’s vehicle then struck the vehicle in front of him, a 2004 F150, operated by Jonathon Beegle, 27, of Barlow.

Police said Beegle had four passengers in his vehicle; three children and Abigail Hendrickson, 30, of Paducah.

Timothy Morton and James Shutt where both transported to area hospital for non incapacitating injuries by Mercy Regional EMS.

Deputies where assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, Jasons Collision, and Meadows Wrecker Service.

