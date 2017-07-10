Summer art program coming to Carbondale, IL

National award winning author Tiffany D. Walker is hosting Creative Kids Academy Summer Art Program this summer in Carbondale, Illinois.

The program will be for children ages 8 to 12.

The Creative Kids Academy will be a two part hands-on program: Part One focuses on Visual Art and ends with a public art show, called One Vision. Part Two focuses on Performing Art and ends with a public performing arts showcase, Spoken Words, where students can perform their final poem or monologue.

It will be held on location at their brand new one-of-a-kind open art studio at 205 S Marion Street in Carbondale, IL.

Admission is $12.

Adults can register children in person at the studio 11-6 p.m. Mon-Fri. or by phone at 618-457-8565.

