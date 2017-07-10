Cape Girardeau Planning, Zoning Commission to meet with City Council in Sept. on shipping container homes

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission met on Wednesday night, July 12 on shipping container homes.

The commission recommended not allowing shipping containers in residential districts. However, they did prohibit the use in several other districts.

They will meet again in August and present their recommendation to the city council in September.

At the city council meeting on Monday, July 10, the council passed an emergency ban against using shipping containers as building materials.

This means there will be a 90-day extension on a moratorium for the containers. This allows for more research to be done on the topic.

At the corner of Washington and Middle in Cape Girardeau, Missouri plans are in place to build a house out of a shipping container.

It will be a three bedroom, three bath duplex.

The plans for this home were set before there were any real regulations about shipping container homes.

City Manager Scott Meyer said because two members of the Planning and Zoning Commission have been absent they need more time to research.

"Extending it seems like a reasonable thing to do obviously it's always up to the council to make those decisions, but I think council plans on extending," said Meyer.

"I think the extension of the moratorium is geared more towards the fact that we are beginning to change minds," said Quinn Strong with Capital Real Estate Group.

