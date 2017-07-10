SIU offers bachelor's degree in criminal justice online

A new online bachelor’s degree option from the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice offers students the opportunity to earn a Southern Illinois University Carbondale degree from anywhere.

The program, which launches this fall, should appeal to those seeking careers in policing, corrections, probation, parole, juvenile service, security, investigations and research, as well as those who want a solid foundation from which to pursue an advanced degree.

Students will be able to complete all requirements for the major and university core curriculum requirements. The online curriculum is the same as the on-campus program and the same faculty members who teach on campus teach online. A directed-advisement approach helps online students select appropriate coursework every semester.

“This program was designed for everyone from new freshmen to those who have completed some college coursework,” said Joseph Schafer, professor and department chair. “Our classes offer students the flexibility to complete their studies around their work and family obligations. And our courses are primarily taught by our faculty, who continually seeks ways to bring their research experience into the classroom to prepare students for careers throughout the justice system.”

For more information, contact Michael Harbin, undergraduate coordinator of recruitment and retention, at mharbin@siu.edu or 618/453-6434.

