Back to School Fair to be held in Cape Girardeau, MO

The school year will be here before you know it and students are going to start getting ready soon. Organizations in the Cape Girardeau area have joined forces to host the second annual Back to School Fair on Tuesday, July 18. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students of all ages are invited to stop by the Tiger Field House in the Cape Girardeau Junior High School, located at 205 Caruthers Avenue, to register for free school supplies, participate in fun activities, and eat some free hot dogs, chips, and ice cream.

The fair will also offer many resources for families, such as free immunizations, dental screenings and health insurance counseling. Various door prizes will be given away throughout the day.

The Back to School Fair is a collaborative effort of United Way of Southeast Missouri, The Salvation Army, Cape Girardeau Public Schools, ABC Today/Big Brothers, Big Sisters, the Urban Kids Project, and many nonprofits and businesses in the area.

Last year the event served more than 900 families from around Southeast Missouri and allowed over 300 students to register for free school supplies. Those interested in helping package school supplies collected for students this year are encouraged to come to the Salvation Army on Sunday, August 6 and Monday, August 7 between 1:30-5:30 p.m.

“The students and families don’t have to worry about how they’re going to afford to get their supplies,” said Carolyn Thomas, Cape Girardeau Public Schools District Social Worker. “While some students came and said thank you, our staff saw many of them start the year out with a boost of confidence.”

Attendees are encouraged to park in the Middle School and Junior High parking lots, on the streets and at Grace Methodist Church. Due to construction, volunteers and signs will be out to assist students and families on where to go.

