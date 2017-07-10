Sikeston, MO man found guilty in connection with a 2016 shooting

A Sikeston, Missouri man was charged on several counts Friday, July 7 in connection with an incident from 2016.

According to officers with the Sikeston Department of Safety, a Scott County Jury found Chester Miguel Brown, 31, guilty of assault, second degree, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

This conviction comes after a reported shooting in February of 2016. Police said David Trice Jr. was shot at 711 Montgomery St.

According to police, Trice was shot five times and spent six weeks in ICU.

Brown's sentencing is scheduled for September in Judge Dolan’s Court.

