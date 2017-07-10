1 dead in Carbondale, IL after deadly single vehicle crash

One person is dead after a man was reported to be showing erratic behavior on Sunday, July 9 in Carbondale, Illinois.

According to police, around 10:25 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls about a man exhibiting erratic behavior on East Pleasant Hill near Gold Drive in Carbondale.

Police said the man was running in and out of traffic. They said responding units discovered a male involved in a deadly single vehicle traffic crash.

Another male subject with a head injury was located a short distance from that scene.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and if anyone has further information please contact 618-684-2177. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Southern Illinois University Police Department.

