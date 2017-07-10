Grocery delivery service launched in Cape Girardeau, Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grocery delivery service launched in Cape Girardeau, Carbondale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Grocery shopping is about to get a little high-tech in Cape Girardeau and Carbondale.

Schnucks is launching its "Schnucks Delivers" home delivery service on Thursday, July 13.

Here's how it works: customers log on to the Schnucks Delivers website and set up an account.

Then, start shopping. According to a release from the company, you will pay the same price online as you would in store for your groceries.

Once your cart is loaded, pick a delivery time and wait for your order.

But, there is a cost to have it delivered to your door:

  • Express subscription: for unlimited orders of $35 or more, you'll pay $149 per year or $14.99 per month.
  • Single order
    • for an order of $35 or more, a 2-hour delivery costs $5.99 or you can pay $9.99 for a 1-hour delivery
    • for an order of $10-34.99, you'll pay $7.99 for a 2-hour delivery.

The online ordering and technology and delivery service is provided through Instacart.

