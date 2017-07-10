Deadline to register for FEMA disaster assistance extended

Flood survivors now have until Monday, Aug. 14 to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The date to register was extended from Tuesday Aug. 1 at the request of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, citing incoming applications for federal assistance in the wake of the severe storms and flooding between April 28 and May 11.

Survivors including, homeowners, renters or business owners must register with FEMA to determine if they are eligible for federal assistance. FEMA officials remind survivors that talking with county officials or the American Red Cross, or calling 2-1-1 does not automatically make survivors eligible for FEMA assistance.

Money may be available for eligible homeowners and renters for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property. FEMA Individual Assistance is grant money that does not have to be repaid.

There are three ways to register:

Call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Multilingual registration assistance is available. For 711 or Video Relay Service users, call 800-621-3362. Those who use TTY may call 800-462-7585; MO Relay 800-735-2966; CapTel 877-242-2823; Speech to Speech 877-735-7877; VCO 800-735-0135. Multilingual operators will be available.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA app for smartphones.

According to FEMA officials, more than 1,700 Missouri survivors have been approved for assistance and have received more than $11 million in grant assistance.

For more information visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 28 and May 11, 2017 in these counties: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Christian, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Wayne and Wright.

