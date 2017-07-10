WANTED: Cape Girardeau police ask for help finding woman wanted on multiple charges

Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for the public's help to locate a woman wanted on charges of felony probation violation and violating a court order.

Chaquita Bell, 35, has past known addresses in the Cape Girardeau area, according to a release from the police department.

Investigators believe Bell had help getting away from officers.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 573-335-6621 (Business Line), 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line), by texting the word CAPEPD to 847411, or by emailing police@cityofcape.org.

