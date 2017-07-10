6 arrested in McCracken Co., KY after drug investigations

Investigators in McCracken County, Kentucky have arrested six people on drug charges as the result of four different investigations.

According to Detective Sergeant Jesse Riddle, detectives in the drug division learned that Shelly Blair and Emanuel Thompson, both of Carbondale, were reportedly traveling from Carbondale, Illinois to a hotel in McCracken County to buy a large quantity of Methamphetamine.

When deputies made contact with the pair, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and $15,746 in cash. Investigators believe the money was from illegal drug sales.

Blair and Thompson were both arrested on June 29 on charges of Conspiracy to trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On July 7, a car driven by Tina Wagner was stopped after detectives witnessed her taking part in a drug transaction. Investigators found about $1,400 worth of methamphetamine, Ritalin, Clonazepam, drug paraphernalia along with some cash investigators believe to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales. She was arrested on charges of Conspiracy to trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A joint investigation with the Metropolis Police Department on July 7 led to the arrest of two people. Riddle said that detectives learned that Brett Hearn and Jordan Taylor Kristal Strong would be going to Paducah to deliver methamphetamine. Deputies found Hearn in a car at a gas station on Cairo Road.

He was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Strong, Hearn's passenger, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication-controlled substances.

After the arrests of Strong and Hearn, officers from the Metropolis Police Department executed a search warrant at Hearn's home in Metropolis. Officers reportedly found methamphetamine packaged for sale.

Riddle said Hearn was on felony probation for a drug trafficking case out of McCracken County when he was arrested. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2016 for trafficking in methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Court records show Hearn was released on probation after completing a drug treatment program earlier this year.

A welfare check at a home on Starr Lane on July 8 led to the arrested of Jody Raffidy. According to Sergeant Riddle, deputies received a complaint about drug activity in the home where a small child was living. During the investigation, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana and searched the home. They found nearly two pounds of marijuana inside the home that was accessible to the child.

Raffidy faces charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and wanton endangerment.

