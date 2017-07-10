Crews begin water main repairs on Main Street in Cape Girardeau

Crews are working to repair a broken water main on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau.

The work is related to a water main break near 18 North Main Street on May 28.

Work on the project began on Monday, July 10.

A crew is removing the pavement panels so that workers can repair the water main.

According to a city spokesperson, the water main repair should be complete by Wednesday, July 12.

Then, a concrete company will have to re-pour the concrete.

Repairs are taking place on the northbound side of the road.

Traffic on Main Street will remain open. Traffic will be shifted and some parking spaces will be used for southbound traffic.

The city anticipates the work should be complete by the end of the day on Friday, July 14.

The repairs come just months after crew completed a big makeover project on Main Street.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.