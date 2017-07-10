Perryville Police Department phone lines working - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville Police Department phone lines working

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The phone lines at the Perryville Police Department are working again.

The department sent out an alert just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10 that the lines were down.

Around 3:30 p.m. the same day the department officials said phone lines began working.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly