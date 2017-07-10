1 hurt in crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the crash is at the intersection of Broadway and Penny.

An SUV and a dump truck were involved in the crash.

A woman involved in the crash is pregnant, so she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

One westbound lane of Broadway was blocked for a short time as officers cleared the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.