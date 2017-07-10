This week in country music: 1987 King George

How about some country music this morning?

Let's turn the clock back 30 years and check the Billboard Country chart.

The second week of July, 1987 had Holly Dunn at number five with Love Someone Like Me. It was Dunn's second straight top ten hit following her hit Daddy's Hands from the year before.

A duet by Crystal Gayle and Gary Morris was in the number four spot. Another World was used as the theme song to the NBC soap opera of the same name for many years. Around this same time, Gayle appeared in a few episodes of the daytime drama as herself.

In the number three spot was Steve Wariner with The Weekend. It would go on to become the sixth of Wariner's ten number one hits.

The Judds were at number two with I Know Where I'm Going. It became Naomi and Wynonna Judd's ninth number one hit on the country chart.

And in the top spot was George Strait with one of his most recognizable hits. All My Ex's Live in Texas lists all the singer's ex- lovers in the lone star state including: Rosanna in Texarkana, Sweet Eileen in Abilene and Allison down in Galveston. All those jilted women is why he "hangs his hat in Tennessee."

