July 11 celebrity birthdays

She's a Canadian singer-songwriter who broke onto the scene in 2015 with the top ten hits Here and Scars to Your Beautiful.

Her current single Stay is at number 11 on Billboard's Hot 100 this week after peaking at number 7. Alessia Cara is 21 today.

She's a rap icon who is often referred to as "The Queen of Rap." She was born Kimberly Denise Jones, but you know her as Lil' Kim and she's 43 today.

He's the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi who along with Jon Bon Jovi wrote some fo the band's biggest hits including Livin' on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name. Richie Sambora is 58 today.

He's an Italian designer known for what the stars wear on the red carpet. Giorgio Armani is 83 today.

