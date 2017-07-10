Five things you need to know on 7/10

It's Monday, July 10, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a hot, humid day across the Heartland. It's going to be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s. It will be breezy at times, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Most of the Heartland should stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see higher temps as the week goes on.

Search suspended overnight for 2 people in Mississippi River near Grand Tower, IL: The search for two people has been suspended after they went missing in the Mississippi River near the Grand Tower boat dock on Sunday, July 9. According to deputies, it was reported two people, 50-year-old David E. Totten and 13-year-old Paul Johnson, both of Du Quoin, were swimming in the Mississippi River when they were caught up in the current and pulled under water. The two men failed to resurface.

Mt. Vernon, IL man in custody in connection to deadly shooting: A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Mount Vernon, Illinois on Saturday night, July 8. According to police, 18-year-old Roderick Shondale Oats, Jr., was arrested by the Benton Police Department at 11:39 p.m. on Saturday.

GOP governors urge caution on health care changes: The pressure is on Republican senators - from congressional leaders, conservative groups and impatient GOP voters - to fulfill a seven-year-old promise to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. But back home, Republican governors who have experienced some of the upside of the law are warning their GOP senators to first, do no harm.

Heartland soldiers deploy to Guantanamo Bay: The 1137th Military Police Company had a deployment ceremony for over 100 Missouri Army National Guard soldiers in Kennett on Sunday, July 9. Hundreds of family and friends packed the Kennett High School Gymnasium to send off and say their goodbyes for what could be a nine-month mission or more. The unit is being deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base to support the Joint Task Force Guantanamo's mission of conducting safe, human, legal and transparent care and custody of detainees, including those convicted by military commission.

9 on board when towing vessel sank in Mississippi River near Cairo, IL: The United States Coast Guard has issued a Unified Command in response to a sunken vessel in the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois. The towing vessel "Eric Haney" sunk early on the morning of Sunday, July 9 on the right descending bank in the Upper Mississippi River near Cairo, while carrying almost 79,000 gallons of diesel fuel and over 1,600 gallons of lube oil.

