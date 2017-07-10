Deputies: Paducah woman injured after hitting boat being towed by truck

A woman was injured after deputies say she hit a boat that was being towed.

At around 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, McCracken County deputies responded the area of 4400 block of Clarks River Road for a two-vehicle crash.

According to deputies, a 17-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger were stationary in the median turn-around of Clarks River Road in a 2014 Dodge waiting to make a left turn onto the Clarks River Road boat ramp when a 34-year-old woman in 1999 Plymouth Neon hit the 18-foot Lowe boat that was being towed by the Dodge.

All three were from Paducah, Kentucky.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with "non-incapacitating" injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS, Reidland-Farley Fire Dept and Jason’s Collision wrecker.

