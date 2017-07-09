Dual credit program saves RLC students over $1.5 million

High school students enrolled in Rend Lake College's (RLC) dual credit program had a record-setting year. They saved more than $1.5 million and got even closer to a college degree.

RLC's dual credit program saved those students all that money by offering tuition-free courses with a reduced rate for textbook rental for in-district high school students.

The program lets juniors and seniors take general education and career technical courses during the day at their high school, meeting graduation requirements at both the high school and RLC.

With the help of the dual credit program, four seniors actually graduated from their high school and RLC at the same time.

All 13 public high schools in RLC's district are registered with the program. Last year, 12 of those schools participated in it.

