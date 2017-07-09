SIUC to hold Summer Camps July 9-Aug. 4

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold a variety of summer camps.
The camps will be held between July 9 and Aug. 4:
Middle School Architecture Camp for grades 7-9 is July 9-14, and High School Architecture Camp is July 16-21. Some youths will participate only during the day while others will stay overnight. During each session, participants will explore building and design work, learn about architecture and form friendships through hands-on activities and studio projects, discussions and field trips.
Ceramics Arts Camp, for grades 4-8, is July 11-14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will make ceramics by hand using the pottery wheel as they learn about various ceramic processes and elements, including coils, slabs, scoring, slips, textures and glazes.
Girls STEAM Camp takes place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 17-19 for girls entering grades 6-8. The focus is on getting participants interested in science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics through participation in activities, demonstrations and hands-on experiments.
Bowling and Billiards Camp is July 17-21 from 1 to 4 p.m. for grades 5-8. Participants will learn about the rules of the games, selecting equipment and proper techniques and tricks. They’ll also get to go behind the scenes of a bowling machine and participate in cosmic bowling and a billiards tournament.
Working with Metal Camp is July 24-28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., for grades 7-12. Youths will be working with wire, copper, sterling silver and a variety of small metals to create jewelry, a one-of-a-kind sculpture and other pieces.
SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center is hosting four camps for various age groups. The most opportune time for media to visit the camps is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Touch of Nature is located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.
Camp Little Giant, the therapeutic recreation camp for children and adults with differing abilities, will have several sessions during this time period.
Camp Traditions IV is July 9-14 for adults age 21 and older who have physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities.
Camp Shawnee I is July 16-21 while Camp Shawnee II is July 16-28 and Camp Shawnee III is July 23-28. All Shawnee camps are for young people ages 8-21 who have physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities.
Dyna Camp is July 30-Aug. 5 and welcomes youths ages 8-19 with attention hyperactivity disorder or attention deficit disorder. Participants at all of the Camp Little Giant sessions enjoy opportunities to participate in arts and crafts, bowling, games and sports, horseback riding, nature hikes, canoeing, talent shows, music, environmental activities, swimming, boating and much more.
The camps provide participants a true summer camp experience and take place at Touch of Nature Environmental Center, located about eight miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.
