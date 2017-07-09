Thousands raised at Friedheim Fun Fest in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thousands raised at Friedheim Fun Fest in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Hundreds came out to the 18th Annual Friedheim Fun Fest on Saturday, July 9. 

They raised a total of $1,000 for a Waylon Friese scholarship fund which goes towards an Oak Ridge student. 

They also raised an additional $4,500 for the Trinity Lutheran Church in town as well. 

Many packed the little community of Freidheim for the day where they had a volleyball tournament, tractor rides, bouncy house, food and other games. 

