Thousands raised at Friedheim Fun Fest in Cape Girardeau, MO

Hundreds came out to the 18th Annual Friedheim Fun Fest on Saturday, July 9.

They raised a total of $1,000 for a Waylon Friese scholarship fund which goes towards an Oak Ridge student.

They also raised an additional $4,500 for the Trinity Lutheran Church in town as well.

Many packed the little community of Freidheim for the day where they had a volleyball tournament, tractor rides, bouncy house, food and other games.

