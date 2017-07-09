Stitch It! Knitting & Crochet Group meeting at Cape Girardeau Public Library

Calling all knitters and crocheters, this group is for you!

Bring your yarn and tools to the Cape Girardeau Public Library and meet like-minded crafters or get help with a current project.

If you are new to working with yarn Cindy Rittmer of The Tangled Yarn will be here to teach beginners and more experienced knitters and crocheters alike.

This event will be held in the Oscar Hirsch room on Thursday, July 13 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

