SIU researchers talk soybean pathogens and weed management at ILSoy Advisor field days

Students of Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois will now be able to smoothly transition into three new bachelor degree programs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale thanks to a new agreement between the two colleges. (Source: KFVS)

Soybean experts from Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be part of the annual ILSoy Advisor Field Days during July.

The field days are free educational events for Illinois soybean growers. The Roseville field day takes place at Moore Farms on July 19. The Belleville day is at the SIU Belleville Research Center on July 20.

Events are from 8 a.m.-noon both days with lunch and refreshments included. Participants can earn up to four continuing education units (CEUs) for certified crop advisors, two each in crop management and in pest management.

Professor Jason Bond, Associate Professor Ahmad Fakhoury and graduate research assistant Mirian Pimentel will present “Recognizing and Managing Soilborne Pathogens,” a teaching unit focused on soybean seed protection, at the Roseville IlSoy day. The researchers will talk about disease-resistant varieties, seed treatments and soil conditions and strategies to control seed pathogens that put soybeans at risk.

They will also present this discussion at the Belleville IlSoy day. Ron Krausz, station manager of the research center, will join them in presenting research. His topic is weed management, specifically how soil-residual herbicides can prevent herbicide resistance.

Researchers from Western Illinois University, AgriGold and Burrus Hybrids, and Syngenta, round out the presentations. The Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program partially funds the IlSoy Advisor field days.

