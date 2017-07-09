Soldiers gather in Kennett, MO before going to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base

The 1137th Military Police Company Deployment Ceremony was quite the send off for soldiers on Sunday, July 9.

Soldiers and families gathered at 3 p.m. at Kennett High School in Kennett, Missouri

The ceremony was led by the command team of Capt. Jonathan Holem and First Sgt. Garrett Cox.

According officials with the Missouri National Guard, the company is based in Kennett with detachments in Jackson and Doniphan.

The unit will deploy to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base to support Joint Task Force Guantanamo’s mission of conducting safe, human, legal and transparent care and custody of detainees, including those convicted by military commission.

“Our Soldiers have undergone extensive training prior to this deployment, and are ready for the mission,” Holem said. “We are proud to represent the Missouri National Guard on this deployment. Our Military Police Soldiers are experienced and well-suited for this type of mission.”

The 1137th previously deployed to support overseas contingency operations in Kosovo in 2003 and Qatar in 2011.

Thank you for your service soldiers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.