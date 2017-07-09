Photos snapped of 2 eagles in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: jcprost) (Source: jcprost)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A viewer got some rare photos right in their back yard on Tuesday, July 4.

Two eagles made themselves at home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The viewer snapped photos of the birds soaring over their home and perching in their trees.

