City of Carbondale, IL fines bar $2,000, suspends liquor license after shots fired

The liquor license for a Carbondale, Illinois business was suspended following reports of shots fired on Sunday, July 9.

The Carbondale bar was also hit with a $2,000 fine on Tuesday, July 18. The City's Local Liquor Control Commission levied the penalty against the Hollywood Lounge.

The fine comes after a reported shooting earlier this month that sent one person to the hospital.

In addition to the fine, the club's liquor license will remain suspended until Aug. 3.

Bobby McBride owns the Hollywood Lounge, he had a lot to say about the decision.

"I feel like I kind of got thrown under the bus," McBride said. "I'm a business owner, a struggling business owner doing the best I can do. A lot of things we are going to go over and a lot of things we are going to do different."

According to a release from the City of Carbondale, Mayor Mike Henry suspended the liquor license for Hollywood Lounge on the advice from City staff and Section 223 of the Carbondale Revised Code.

“This suspension is further proof that both the Council and City staff are working together, setting higher standards for our community,” said City Manager Gary Williams.

Police Chief Jeff Grubbs stated, “Our police officers are working diligently to quell violent acts in our community and we need to use all the resources we have to assist them in their efforts. That is why it is so refreshing to have a Mayor and City Council who are standing behind them and assisting them every step of the way.”

Police in Carbondale responded to shots fired on Sunday, July 9 at 1:40 a.m.

According to Carbondale officers, they were on foot patrol in the area near the Hollywood Lounge when they heard a gunshot come from inside the bar.

Officers said about 15 minutes later a victim arrived at a hospital in the area with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound which police believe is the gunshot victim from the bar. Police said that individual is not cooperating.

The victim's name is not being released at this time. According to officers, the person is not a resident of Carbondale or a student at SIU.

During the investigation, officers arrested Jonathan R. Moore, 32, of Carbondale and charged him with unlawful use of weapon by a felon for being in possession of a handgun.

He has not been charged in relation to the shooting. Moore was taken to the Jackson County Jail for incarceration.

Later on the same day, Mayor Mike Henry, acting in his capacity as Chairman of the Local Liquor Control Commission, directed the City Manager to take actions to keep the public from being exposed to further risk at the Hollywood Lounge.

“The City Council and I are committed to revitalizing Carbondale and it starts by ensuring that our City is safe for all residents. We’re not going to tolerate this type of violent act that occurred this weekend and certainly not from any of our liquor establishments,” said Mayor Henry.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

