2 Missouri teens injured in early morning crash

Two teenage girls were hurt in a car crash in Iron County, Mo on Sunday, July 9.



Both were 17-years-old, one from Fredericktown, and one from Des Arc. They were both taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Highway 72 at Route D.

According to MSHP, the driver hit a guardrail.

The report states both teenagers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

