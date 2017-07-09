Mt. Vernon man charged with first degree murder in connection to deadly shooting

The Jefferson County Coroner identified a man who was shot and killed in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, July 8.

Roderick S. Oats, Jr., 18, of Mt. Vernon, was charged with first degree murder in connection to the shooting.

According to Coroner Roger Hayse, Carlos Johnson, 20, of Mt. Vernon, died of a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South 25th Street in Mount Vernon for a report of gunshots around 4:35 p.m.

The department was later contacted by an area hospital about a man who was in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Johnson died at the hospital.

Oats, Jr., was arrested in Benton, Ill. just after 11:30 on Saturday night.

Investigators identified Oats, Jr. as a suspect after talking to several witnesses.

A gofundme has been started for Johnson's funeral.

