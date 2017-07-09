Vessel being lifted from Mississippi River near Cairo, IL after sinking

The United States Coast Guard issued a Unified Command in response to a sunken vessel in the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois.

The Unified Command is lifted the sunken vessel at mile marker 9.7 on the Upper Mississippi River Monday, July 17.



According to the United States Coast Guard, a total of 1,700 feet of hard boom has been deployed around the towing vessel Eric Haney.

The oil spill response organization is working to control pollution. Water and shoreline assessments have been conducted and crews observed no signs of pollution.



There are currently no restrictions to commercial or recreational vessel traffic due to the incident.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Paducah, Kentucky, watchstanders were notified around midnight on July 9 of the towing vessel Eric Haney sinking. The vessel had approximately 79,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,600 gallons of lube oil on board.



There were nine people aboard the towing vessel who evacuated the ship before it sank with no reports of injuries.



The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

According to officials, an unknown amount of diesel was discharged from the vessel, which has been contained. Divers have successfully secured the source discharge.

Crews did not notice further signs of pollution after water and shoreline assessments were conducted. There are currently no restrictions to commercial or recreational vessel traffic due to the incident.

The UC consists of the Coast Guard, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and Tennessee Valley Towing.

