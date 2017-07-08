Free tickets available for presentation by science icon Dr. Michio Kaku

Free tickets are now available for a presentation at Southeast Missouri State University by worldwide science icon Dr. Michio Kaku. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. just hours after the total solar eclipse.

The presentation, titled "The Next 20 Years: How Science Will Revolutionize Business, the Economy, Medicine, and Our Way of Life" will be free to all students, faculty and staff until the time of the presentation, but community members will need to get their tickets by 5 p.m. on August 18 or they will cost $10 each.

Tickets can be picked up at the University Center room 204, at the Show Me Center Box Office, or reserved online at http://showmecenter.biz.

Kaku's presentation is the end of a series of eclipse-related events at Southeast starting at 1:20 p.m. on Houck Field where students faculty and staff will gather to witness to the total solar eclipse.

"Innovations in science are going to guide our pathways into the future," said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. "At Southeast, we are so pleased to be able to provide opportunities for our students and people throughout this region to explore and celebrate these new frontiers. We are thrilled to have Dr. Kaku join us on August 21, and I would like to encourage everyone to come hear what he has to say about advancements on the horizon that will transform the lives of coming generations."

Kaku is a recognized authority on two subjects: Einstein's unified field theory, which he is working to complete, and predicting trends that will affect business, commerce, and finances based on the latest scientific research.

He is the author of three New York Times Bestsellers, holds the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York, graduated summa cum laude and first in his physics class from Harvard University.

