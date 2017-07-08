IL River to River yard sale helps out community

The River to River yard sale was held this weekend in southern Illinois.

The yard sales are lined up on Highway 146 from East Cape Girardeau to Cave-in-Rock.

We caught up with a large gathering of sellers at the Miles Trading Post Flea Market where thousands of items and dozens of tables were out on display.

One seller said this weekend helps significantly with his income throughout the year.

"It really helps. There was nothing like this," Charles Durham said. "It's really helped. It supplements our income. We're on a fixed income, a lot of us and we have to supplement it."

We caught up with a woman who found some items for a special occasion. She said this weekend is an awesome time to find great deals. She also said this might help her with her wedding day come later this year.

"It's really neat. It's convenient. You never know what you're going to find," Abby Job said. "I have a wedding coming up in November on the eleventh and it's really neat. You never know what you'll find at places like this, old, unique, something borrowed and something blue."

The event will last until Sunday, July 9.

