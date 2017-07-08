Fundraiser at Isle of Capri helps flood victims turn the tide

A benefit for flood victims of Southeast Missouri took place at the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, July 8.

Over a dozen bands took the stage as part of the 12 hour Turning the Tide event. The event runs until 11 p.m.

Thousands were affected from fast rising flood waters earlier this year. Many of those people saw their homes and businesses devastated. From cabins floating down the Current River to water up to their roofs, many people are looking to continue to get back on their feet and back to some normalcy still.

Event organizer Michael Davis said many people of Southeast Missouri experienced heavy and total losses from this horrific flooding event and feels that no amount of federal government can help them recover everything they've lost.

"We know that emergency relief through the Red Cross, which is always welcome and through government, is good but it isn't everything and we knew that we had to do something to help these people," Davis said.

Davis said they hope they can raise enough funds at this event to help out all those flood victims.

"That's basically what this is all about," Davis said. "Helping those in need. Our fundamental proposition is that we are here to help our brother and sister in this time of need."

Davis said money raised from this event will go to the Ozark Foothills Regional Community Foundation which will then be dispersed to the flood victims.

Davis did want to add that those who couldn't make the concert can contact the Ozark Foothills Regional Community Foundation to donate.

