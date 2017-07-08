1 injured in crash on I-57, southbound lanes closed at mile post 37

A crash in Union County, Illinois injured one person Friday night on July 7.

It happened on Interstate 57 at 9:37 p.m.

According to officers with the Illinois State Police, Kamaljeet Singh, 32, of Windsor, Ontario was driving a freightliner truck tractor/semitrailer southbound on the roadway. Singh was at mile post 37.

Police said Singh lost control and swerved off of the left side of the roadway where he struck the guardrail, overturned and slid down an embankment.

Singh was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

As of Saturday, July 8 at 9 a.m. police said both lanes on I-57, southbound at mile post 37, will be closed while the vehicle is being taken from the scene. The lane closure is expected to last for two to three hours.

All south bound traffic will be rerouted onto I-24.

Charges in the crash are pending investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.