Carbondale Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on the night of Friday, July 7.

The Police Department said the suspect walked into a business in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue at just before 11 p.m. and indicated that he was armed while demanding money.

He left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and is still on the run.

He's described as a black male standing between 5-feet, 5-inches and 6-feet tall, and weighing around 200 pounds; he was also said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black footwear.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

This investigation is ongoing.

