First Alert: Rain Friday night in the Heartland 7/7

Parts of the Heartland should be prepared for some rain on Friday night, July 7.
Bryan McCormick says there will be some scattered storms.
RADAR 9:07pm Fri--a broken line of t'storms moving SE. Watch for frequent lightning, small hail & heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/Dvz8rzdJYF— Bryan McCormick (@BryanAMcCormick) July 8, 2017
It will still be hot, but drier, this weekend; and in the low 90s for much of next week.
