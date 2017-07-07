74-year-old man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on IL Rte. 154

A Ewing, Illinois man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Illinois Route 154 in Randolph County on Friday, July 7.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 2:18 p.m., Gary Cook, 74, was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Illinois Route 154, less than a mile south of East Springview Road, when the motorcycle left the road and overturned multiple times.

Troopers say Cook was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was airlifted to a regional hospital with major injuries.

According to ISP, he was charged with improper lane usage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.